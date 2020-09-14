Farrago Alert: Shashi Tharoor just broke Google Translate with his limpid perspicacity tweet praising Chetan Bhagat

Congress leader and popular wordsmith Shashi Tharoor sent the internet in a tizzy once again for his eloquent tweet praising author Chetan Bhagat.
Netizens touted this to be the 2020 version of the iconic ‘Farrago’ tweet from three years ago. Needless to say, the recent post had Twitter rushing to open their dictionaries only to decipher what Tharoor meant.
Some even took help of the Google Translate feature, but to their surprise, even the mammoth search engine was of no help when it came to translating it in Hindi.
Notice how the high-end words remain the same.
Tharoor had lauded author Chetan Bhagat for his piece on PM Modi's governance, coronavirus pandemic and the consequent negative GDP growth.
“Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it,” Tharoor tweeted.
Well, who does not want to be praised by Tharoor. Bhagat too was on cloud nine after the MP's comment. The author tweeted, "Ok I still can’t get over this. The @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day!"
He requested the Congress MP to use some big words next time he praises him. Words that only he can use. Little did he know that he'd get a response immediately.
"Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column," Tharoor responded promptly.
Here's what the Congress MP meant put in simpler words:
Sesquipedalian - long-winded
Rodomontade - boastful
Convolutions - meaninglessly complex
Ostentation - pretentious
Limpid - clear
Perspicacity – shrewd
For those unversed, in 2017, Tharoor broke the internet with his tweet, “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist.”
Farrago means – a confused mixture
The tweet was a manifestation of his anger at a journalist reporting on his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death.
