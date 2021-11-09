e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:36 PM IST

Fans pay tributes as they celebrate #14YearsOfOmShantiOm on Twitter

FPJ Web Desk
Who can believe it's been 14 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's blockbuster Om Shanti Om released in cinemas! Well, it's true.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in the film directed by Farah Khan. Today marks the 14th anniversary of Om Shanti Om, which released on November 9 in 2007.

Deepika Padukone performed the roles of Shantipriya, a 70s actress, and Sandhya, a modern-day woman, in the reincarnation and retribution drama.

When Deepika Padukone was cast in Om Shanti Om, she was a model. She walked the runway for late designer Wendell Rodricks, and Malaika Arora recommended her to Farah Khan for her 2007 film on his recommendation.

Deepika even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in Om Shanti Om.

As the country celebrates the 14th anniversary of the release of the blockbuster film, have a look at how fans have reacted:

Arjun Rampal, Kiron Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Javed Sheikh, and Yuvika Chaudhary were among the cast members of Om Shanti Om.

Other celebrities, like as Rekha and Salman Khan, made cameo cameos in the film for various dance scenes.

Following Om Shanti Om, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starred in two more films together. They co-starred in Chennai Express in 2013 and Farah Khan's Happy New Year the following year.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:37 PM IST
