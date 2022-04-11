e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Family grooves to Madhuri Dixit's Badi Mushkil from Lajja, video goes viral

Family grooves to Madhuri Dixit's Badi Mushkil from Lajja, video goes viral

Bollywood song recreation often hit the internet in full swing, here's one such recent clip that features a dancing family shaking their legs to Madhuri Dixit's Badi Mushkil.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Are you a Madhuri Dixit fan? Oh, wait, did we just heard you saying that your entire family is a lover of her dance moves...! One such family is winning the internet for grooving along to the beats of Badi Mushkil from Lajja.

The video opens to show the mother Roopali Agrawal, who has posted this video on her Instagram handle, along her husband and two daughters. The dancers try to recreate the vibes from the classic Bollywood song in the best way possible.

The video, in no time, hit 60K views and flooded with comments. Netizens wrote in praise to the dance reel and said, "Such a cool dance", "Awesome", "This is super cute"...

Take a look at the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 04:43 PM IST