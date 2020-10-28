FakeMelania: Twitter users are convinced President Trump is travelling with a body double of his wife

Twitter is convinced that US President Donald Trump is travelling with fake versions of his wife Melania. Now, we feel compelled to note that this is also a country where a few people continue to be convinced that COVID-19 is a hoax, even as others tweet vociferously about how the President is waging a secret war against a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats, celebrities and billionaires.

But the sheer amount of 'evidence' provided by netizens makes us hesitant to dismiss the claim instantly. The evidence that this is a body double, a disturbingly large number of people on Twitter proclaimed, was in her teeth. Now, before we continue, let us reiterate that there's no proof (except apparently the teeth) to support this theory, and there has been no official confirmation or denial about the same.