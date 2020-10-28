FakeMelania: Twitter users are convinced President Trump is travelling with a body double of his wife

Twitter is convinced that US President Donald Trump is travelling with fake versions of his wife Melania. Now, we feel compelled to note that this is also a country where a few people continue to be convinced that COVID-19 is a hoax, even as others tweet vociferously about how the President is waging a secret war against a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats, celebrities and billionaires.
But the sheer amount of 'evidence' provided by netizens makes us hesitant to dismiss the claim instantly. The evidence that this is a body double, a disturbingly large number of people on Twitter proclaimed, was in her teeth. Now, before we continue, let us reiterate that there's no proof (except apparently the teeth) to support this theory, and there has been no official confirmation or denial about the same.
The recent claims come after a photo of the President and his wife emerging from a flight surfaced.
And as many Twitter users put it, that was "most certainly NOT Melania Trump". We mentioned teeth earlier, and if that was confusing at the time, simply look at the images below. As one user put it, "Melania’s front teeth are more squared". The proof of the existence of "fake Melanias" it would seem, also lay in her ever-changing height with respect to her husband.
According to Twitter this was not the only photo or occasion with a "body double" replacing the First Lady of the United States. Others still had theories about why the President or his team would wish to use a body double in the first place.
Take a look at the tweets:
The Twitter trend has also inspired a slew of comedic comments and posts that mock the conspiracy theories and the discussion, sharing pictures that feature the President with other unrelated individuals.
