Fake or real? Video showing timelapse of Moon at North Pole goes viral

Moon lovers can easily fall for visuals that glorify the beauty of the celestial body. In a recent video, which is claimed by media outlets to be 'fake', we can see the timelapse of moon at the North pole.

The viral video which is supposed to have originated from the North Pole captures it appearing for a few seconds and then disappearing soon. It has been debunked time and again on social media.

While some wrote, "Complete fake. There is no land at the North Pole for a start. And the "moon" is way bigger in appearance than the sun, which isn't the case anywhere on Earth, " others said, "I can confirm that this is actually not fake. I saw this happen when I traveled there and was actually able to reach out and taste some of the moon with a spoon and even confirmed that the moon is in fact made of cheese. One of the most enlightening experiences of my life."

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 12:34 PM IST