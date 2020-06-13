Fake news alert: Jhansi Police demystify viral video of ghost exercising in UP park

After much speculation regarding the viral video, the Jhansi Police has finally demystified the 'exercising ghost'. Jhansi Police's official Twitter page shared the video and quashed all the rumours about any paranormal activity in the park.

The Police said that due to the presence of an excessive amount of grease, the equipment once moved, keeps moving for a few seconds. Some miscreants made a video of the moving swing and shared on social media, they said.

"The Police investigated and made a video of the swing. The Police are searching for the miscreants," they added.