Fake news alert: Jhansi Police demystify viral video of ghost exercising in UP park

A video of an alleged ghost exercising at the Kashiram Park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media.
In the video, a shoulder press machine is seen operating by itself without any external force. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Apparently this happened somewhere in UP. Received via WA. Who’s exercising??"
Watch Video:
After much speculation regarding the viral video, the Jhansi Police has finally demystified the 'exercising ghost'. Jhansi Police's official Twitter page shared the video and quashed all the rumours about any paranormal activity in the park.
The Police said that due to the presence of an excessive amount of grease, the equipment once moved, keeps moving for a few seconds. Some miscreants made a video of the moving swing and shared on social media, they said.
"The Police investigated and made a video of the swing. The Police are searching for the miscreants," they added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)