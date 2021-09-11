“Failed our daughters again..”: Furious netizens demand justice for Mumbai rape victim

A 34-year-old woman, who was attacked and raped by a 45-year-old man near Saki Naka, died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. The victim was attacked on Friday on Khairani Road where by the accused, who had a fight with her. The accused took her inside a parked tempo and raped and brutally assaulted her by inserting a rod into her private parts, critically injuring her.

The accused who has now been booked under sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code was identified and tracked with the help of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) within a few hours and was arrested immediately after the horrendous crime.

Netizens have reacted to the horrific incident with shock and fury:

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 02:24 PM IST