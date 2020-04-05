Fact check: Were humpback whales found swimming near Bombay High?

The humpback whale video, although legit, has a number of questions regarding the location. According to a fact checking report by Hindustan Times, ONGC workers are not allowed to carry their mobile phones while travelling into sea.

Secondly, YouTube has the same video that was dated September 2019, which means that this video was not shot during the lockdown. This puts forth another question: were the whales really spotted near the Arabian Sea or another unknown location?

The mystery was solved by BBC Indonesia that had tweeted the same video in August 2019, saying that this route was not the natural path followed by the whales