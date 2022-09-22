Fact Check Video: Leopard attacking cyclist on Dehradun-Rishikesh highway, is it true?

IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared a shocking video on Twitter of a leopard attacking a man on a cycle has gone viral on the internet.

According to Nanda, the incident happened on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway but the video was first uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on June 15, 2022 and the location of the video mentioned was Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

In the video, a man is cycling on a highway in daytime which is surrounded by a jungle. After a while, a leopard can be seen jumping out from the bushes and pouncing on the man.

The man and the leopard lose their balance. The leopard then quickly sprints back into the forest. The much visible terrified man then quickly goes to the other side of the road and flees from the spot.

Watch the viral video below:

On Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway....

Both are lucky ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/NNyE4ssP19 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 21, 2022

The video got 8100 likes, several retweets and comments.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the viral video:

🙏🇮🇳,

Shouldn't be so biased....need to open the shrinkness of self mind..!!

FIP;https://t.co/fFADoRbfJW — 🇮🇳भूदेव🇮🇳 (@srea_DPBP) September 22, 2022

Upon reverse-searching frames from the viral video, we came across the clip shared by Indian Forest Service official @ParveenKaswan on July 15 this year.

Kaziranga.Assamhttps://t.co/L9iECBs1s8 — Santosh Sagar (@santoshsaagr) September 22, 2022

Sir this video is not from Dehradun-Rishikesh Highway but it is from @kaziranga_ in January this year. They have made the video public in June this year...@susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/nnXC1bDwlM — Kumar Pratishnu Deka (@pratishnu) September 21, 2022

It's old video and from Assam https://t.co/7IyFx6HyOL — Southern Citizen 🇮🇳 (@Southern_Citizn) September 21, 2022

Kaziranga National Park, Haldibari Animal Corridor. https://t.co/aKs3omyUCY — Manoj Dhoot 🇮🇳 (@DhootManoj) September 21, 2022

Unpredictable jungle species. Amazing that the car driver who watched this scene didn't stop for a second to give little help to the injured cyclist. — DR TUSHARKANTI NAYAK (@tushar_naya) September 21, 2022

Incorrect Information. This is the Kaziranga National park. See on Assamese news @NewsLiveGhy . National park CCTV recorded VDO. — BHARAT DUTTA (@BHARATGlt) September 21, 2022

The red car saved the day for the cyclist. The leopard was taken aback by the presence of that car — Eshwar (@eshwarchandra) September 21, 2022

Dear IFS officer this is from Kaziranga National Park, please check once before posting. — Atheist Puwali (@rajroshan11) September 21, 2022

How camera was ready at this very spot ?



Always wondering me 😜 — Kiran (@Kiran85862016) September 21, 2022

The video was first uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on June 15, 2022.

Watch the video below:

That cyclist not able to believe on his luck !! @Independent pic.twitter.com/WVbDCMEpX6 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 15, 2022