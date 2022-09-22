Fact Check Video: Leopard attacking cyclist on Dehradun-Rishikesh highway, is it true?

IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared a shocking video on Twitter of a leopard attacking a man on a cycle has gone viral on the internet.
According to Nanda, the incident happened on the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway but the video was first uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on June 15, 2022 and the location of the video mentioned was Kaziranga National Park, Assam.
In the video, a man is cycling on a highway in daytime which is surrounded by a jungle. After a while, a leopard can be seen jumping out from the bushes and pouncing on the man.
The man and the leopard lose their balance. The leopard then quickly sprints back into the forest. The much visible terrified man then quickly goes to the other side of the road and flees from the spot.
Watch the viral video below:
The video got 8100 likes, several retweets and comments.
Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the viral video:
The video was first uploaded by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on June 15, 2022.
Watch the video below:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)