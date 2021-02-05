'Exceptional': Twitter elated after England captain Joe Root slams century in his 100th Test

England skipper Joe Root on Friday became the ninth batsman to slam a century in his 100th Test match. Root remained unbeaten on 128 on Day 1 of the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

This was Root's 20th century. He brought up his century off 164 balls, with the help of 12 boundaries. This was his third century in as many Tests, with earlier two coming in Sri Lanka in the previous series that England won 2-0, just before the team reached India for this series.

Root also became only the third cricketer to play both his first and 100th Test match in the same country he was touring. Root had made his debut in Nagpur in 2012 when England won the series 2-1. Today's ton was his fifth against India in 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Twitter hailed the English skipper after his century. "Typical exceptional batsman’s hundred. Made with plenty left in the tank," tweeted commentator Sanjay Manjrekar. "A century in a 100th test for @root66. He has been magnificent. Love how he has targetted bowlers," said Harsha Bhogle.

