Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami calls Amit Shah 'iron man of modern India', but Twitter is up in arms over something else

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami took to Twitter and conveyed his "heartfelt New Year wishes" to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In his tweet, the AIADMK co-coordinator called the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader "the Iron Man of Modern India".

"Heartfelt New year wishes to the “Iron Man of Modern India”, Hon.Home Min. Shri @AmitShah ji, #happynewyear2022wishes," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, not many Twitter users objected to the sobriquet "Iron Man of Modern India" to the Union Home Minister, but many were up in arms with the multiple fonts and colours used on the official letterhead.

"This font should be charged with UAPA," a Twitter user joked. "Please report this to the Font police," wrote another user.

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 07:35 PM IST