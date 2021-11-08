e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI under 'very poor' category, residents concerned about rising health risks
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 11:19 AM IST

'Every year the same news': Netizens criticise Delhi govt as devotees witness toxic Yamuna water during Chhath Puja

FPJ Web Desk
Devotees take bath as part of the ritual of the four-days long Chhath Puja celebration, as toxic form floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 | PTI

Devotees take bath as part of the ritual of the four-days long Chhath Puja celebration, as toxic form floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 | PTI

Advertisement

Devotees took a dip in the Yamuna river that had a thick layer of toxic foam near Kalindi Kunj on the first day of Chhath Puja on Monday.

The people expressed their disappointment with the quality of water in the river.

Sushma, who was also there for a dip, added, "The water is extremely dirty, but what we can do? We have to take our bath. I am from Banka, Bihar. The water in Sultanganj is really good. But we had to come here since our family lives here."

Shakeel, a local resident, highlighted that the foam has been there for about a month now.

"I am a diver and have been living here for the last 25 years. People bathe using soaps and shampoos and wash their clothes too. Water from every household and water from drains is coming here. This results in the formation of the foam. This foam has been forming in the river for a month," he said.

According to experts, the toxic foam is due to high phosphate content following the discharge of industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. Ammonia levels in the river have also been increasing.

Visuals from Yamuna are spreading on Twitter earning backlash for the Delhi government for their inability of keeping the river clean.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

With inputs from ANI.

ALSO READ

Chhath Puja 2021: Political row erupts in Delhi; AAP accuses BJP of not letting Purvanchalis prepare...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 11:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal