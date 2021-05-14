'Enjoyed book, but...': Teenage author given 1 star review for 'being an immigrant'; furious netizens rally in support

What are the hallmarks of a good novel? While one would assume that a fast paced, riveting plot or interesting characters may be defining attributes, the race and ethnicity of the author must be considered. And so, a teenage author and her young adult fantasy fiction novel have now become the topic of a heated social media debate after she flagged a rather problematic book review.

Dominika Pindor, as per her Goodreads (a book reviewing social website) author profile, is a teenager who was born in Poland and now resides in Illinois with her family. The writer of a recently self-published book called Wings and Shadows, she is also prominent on TikTok where she shares videos about books and writing.

"Someone just left me a one star review because I’m a (LEGAL) immigrant. I can’t do this today," she tweeted on Wednesday, sharing a screengrab of the now deleted review. The 1-star post by an user named Alex Peterson said that while their daughter had enjoyed the book, the poor rating was intended to "serve as a lesson to all immigrants to stay in their own country".

""Had I known this author was an immigrant leeching off our language to get a bigger audience I would have never bought this crap. Pindor if you see this, write in your own language," the angry reviewer concluded.