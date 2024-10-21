Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'

Representative image | Canva

An employee confessed on social media that they sent their boss a photo of their buttocks after being questioned on their poor health due to haemorrhoids. The worker reached out to their manager purportedly for a sick leave when they claimed about suffering haemorrhoids and being unable to "stand for any amount of time." When informed the manager, the senior official demanded for a valid proof of their medical condition.

Employee's shocking move

The employee who was under pain due to haemorrhoids didn't bother to reply to the manager in an usual way. They didn't share any doctor's note or treatment papers with the company, instead what they did was too shocking. People called it as a "Power move."

More details on this haemorrhoids incident

Narrating the incident, the employee reportedly posted on a confession page on Reddit, which was accessed by Times Now. “Called out today because I have haemorrhoids and cannot stand for any amount of time. Manager said I need to send him proof, so I sent him a pic of my a*** with the haemorrhoids,” they wrote online while soon giving the move a second thought.

Further, the person questioned whether sending a photo of their as* would land them into trouble at their workplace over nudity concerns.

They wrote, "Now, thinking about it. I'm not sure if I broke any company rules or laws by sending him the picture (that asked for). Will I be in trouble with HR or the police if he tells them?"

As the manager asked for a proof of the medical issue, the employee didn't hesitate to open up on their condition through photos. Submitting the proof of suffering haemorrhoids and undergoing extreme pain, they kept the assigned medical papers and prescription out and instead sent their senior a photo of their private area to highlight the condition.

Notably, haemorrhoids are characterised by considerable swelling or a hard lump around and inside the anus alongside painful stools.