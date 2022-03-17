Elon Musk's Twitter friend from Pune sees surge in followers, supports Tesla CEO over challenging Putin

An engineering student from Pune, Maharashtra holds a massive following on Twitter and interacts with Elon Musk, he call be easily called the billionaire's 'Twitter friend'.

Four years back, 23-year-old Pune-based software professional Pranay Pathole, who was then an engineering student, was on cloud nine after his "role model" Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to his tweet on automatic windscreen wipers.

Since then, Pathole, who now works with the Tata Consultancy Services, has been in regular touch with Musk via direct messages (DMs) through Twitter. He aspires to meet Musk physically and get an opportunity to work with him.

"As I was quite fascinated by Musk, I used to tweet him about technical stuff. In 2018, I tweeted him regarding some auto wiper sensor which will start working once it detects water droplets. Within a few minutes, Musk responded that it (the feature) was being implemented in the next update (of a vehicle manufactured by his company)," Pathole told PTI.

In his recent tweet, Pathole defended the Tesla CEO over challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin and wrote, ""Why are people spreading hate against @elonmusk? He's actually making a difference by providing Starlink Internet service to Ukraine, while at the same time trolling the Russian military. I really love it. It's hilarious how he is publicly ridiculing Putin."

Also, when he himself faced hatred by people over gaining fame as the billionaire's social media mate. According to NDTV report, Mr Pathole's follower count on Twitter has surged and he now has over one lakh followers but he says he is not doing it to create clout on social media. "I genuinely feel his heart is in the right place and he is trying to achieve big and ambitious things for the right reasons," NDTV quoted the Pune based engineering student.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:48 PM IST