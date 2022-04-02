Elon Musk said THIS over man touching hot metal with bare hands; watch video

A video of a man confidently saying a 'hi-fi' to burning metal is doing rounds on social media. “A really dramatic example of the Leidenfrost effect. The moisture on his skin boils instantly, forming a layer of steam that insulates for a very short time, a temporary barrier between this person and the molten metal,” the tweet was captioned.

According to experts, when a liquid comes into contact with a hot surface, it is frequently observed that the liquid droplets do not evaporate instantaneously but hover over the surface. This so-called Leidenfrost effect was first reported in 1732 and described in more detail by Leidenfrost in 1756.

Having seen the video, Elon Musk reacted and wrote, "Don’t try this at home." Watch the video, right here:

“Don’t try this at home” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2022

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 02:38 PM IST