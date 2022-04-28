Elon Musk reveals wanting to buy Coca-Cola, netizens suggest what else he must add to cart

After buying Twitter and creating a frenzy, not only on social media but also among Tesla investors, Elon Musk now revealed of wanting to buy Coca Cola. Why? Just to put the cocaine back in it.



Musk's recent tweet read, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.” The message has already been retweeted over 1 Million likes (it’s going up by the second) and has attracted thousands of comments. Netizens reacted suggesting what else he must add to cart, such as YouTube to bring back its Dislike button, McDonalds to fix the ice-cream machine and so on...

Musk's reference to cocaine in Coca Cola has a ring of truth to it. Coca Cola was invented in 1885 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Georgia, who made the original formula in his backyard. Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine n the form of an extract of the coca leaf, which inspired the “Coca” part of the beverage’s name. The “Cola” comes from the kola nut (which contains caffeine, another stimulant).



Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:48 AM IST