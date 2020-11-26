'Election rallies are okay, but farmers aren't allowed to protest': Twitter reacts after police use water cannons, tear gas

On Thursday, thousands of farmers protesting against the Central farm laws, gathered at various places along the Haryana borders in Punjab. They were stopped by the Haryana Police while heading towards the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest.

Reportedly, they had sought permission to protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, but it had been denied. The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, as the protesters advanced, the Delhi-Haryana border was closed and even metro services were halted. The police also resorted to using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the group gathered at the border.