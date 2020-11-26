'Election rallies are okay, but farmers aren't allowed to protest': Twitter reacts after police use water cannons, tear gas

On Thursday, thousands of farmers protesting against the Central farm laws, gathered at various places along the Haryana borders in Punjab. They were stopped by the Haryana Police while heading towards the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest.
Reportedly, they had sought permission to protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, but it had been denied. The police had on Tuesday said that legal action would be taken against the protesting farmers if they come to the city for any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, as the protesters advanced, the Delhi-Haryana border was closed and even metro services were halted. The police also resorted to using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the group gathered at the border.
For the uninitiated, the protesting groups have asked the government to withdraw all "anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes and stop privatisation of public sector, including the financial sector and stop corporatisation of government-run manufacturing and service entities like railways, ordinance factories, ports etc."
While many opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others slammed the use of tear gas and water cannons, many Twitter users also spoke in the same vein.
"Before 2014, protesting against the govt was a democratic right. Now, it is an 'anti-national' activity. #FarmersProtest," a Twitter user said.
"We stand in the solidarity with our farmers. Modi must revoke the draconian farm laws which are made to enrich his greedy crony capitalist pals. #FarmersProtest," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)