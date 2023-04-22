Eid Mubarak: From Mumbai to J&K, India celebrates Eid al-Fitr; Check pics & videos

Eid Mubarak: From Mumbai to J&K, India celebrates Eid al-Fitr | ANI

Muslims across India, as well as different parts of the world, on Saturday, were seen celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr by offering namaz. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Videos and images of people observing the special day surfaced on social media from across Indian cities, from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir.

Take a look at some visuals right here

Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road lights up during the festival

#WATCH | People throng market places in Mumbai ahead of #EidAlFitr; earlier visuals from Mohammed Ali Road pic.twitter.com/MKvnEl9qA3 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

Jama Masjid in Delhi sees hundreds and thousands of devotees gather for namaz

#WATCH | Delhi: People gather at Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/8gQO9jRbxs — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Madhya Pradesh celebrates Eid 2023

#WATCH | People offer namaz at Eidgah in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/I11JjLBsX8 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 22, 2023

People offer namaz at Red Road in Kolkata; CM Mamata Banerjee visits

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee visit Red Road in Kolkata where people offered namaz on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/uKlUjGFQ3g — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Gandhi Maidan in Patna graced by CM Nitish Kumar during festivities

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visited Gandhi Maidan in Patna, as people offered namaz here on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/K9cV4vmaid — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Many gather at Shaheed Dargah in Gorakhpur to observe Eid 2023

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | People offered namaz at Mubarak Khan Shaheed Dargah in Gorakhpur on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/Gl5iz6Fl0z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2023

Actors arrive at Kerala's Kaloor International Stadium to offer namaz with other Muslim devotees

#WATCH | Kerala: Father-son duo, actors Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan arrive at Kaloor International Stadium to offer namaz on the occasion of #EidUlFitr, along with other devotees. pic.twitter.com/eg2lVYZwR0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Jammu and Kashmir mark the Eid al-Fitr celebrations

#WATCH | J&K: People participated in the offering of namaz at Eidgah in Jammu on the occasion of #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/lNd6OIIlWH — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Eid-ul-Fitr notes the ending of Ramzan and starting of a new spiritual journey with the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.