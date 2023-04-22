 Eid Mubarak: From Mumbai to J&K, India celebrates Eid al-Fitr; Check pics & videos
Eid Mubarak: From Mumbai to J&K, India celebrates Eid al-Fitr; Check pics & videos

Eid-ul-Fitr notes the ending of Ramzan and starting of a new spiritual journey with the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Eid Mubarak: From Mumbai to J&K, India celebrates Eid al-Fitr | ANI

Muslims across India, as well as different parts of the world, on Saturday, were seen celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr by offering namaz. The festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Videos and images of people observing the special day surfaced on social media from across Indian cities, from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir.

Take a look at some visuals right here

Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road lights up during the festival

Jama Masjid in Delhi sees hundreds and thousands of devotees gather for namaz

Madhya Pradesh celebrates Eid 2023

People offer namaz at Red Road in Kolkata; CM Mamata Banerjee visits

Gandhi Maidan in Patna graced by CM Nitish Kumar during festivities

Many gather at Shaheed Dargah in Gorakhpur to observe Eid 2023

Actors arrive at Kerala's Kaloor International Stadium to offer namaz with other Muslim devotees

Jammu and Kashmir mark the Eid al-Fitr celebrations

The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month.

