'Eating animals is speciesist' says PETA; Twitter users respond with photos of their meals

"Eating animals is speciesist," the US-based organisation tweeted on Wednesday. This was apparently not self-explanatory, and a definition followed in the next post.

"Speciesism is the human-supremacist belief that one species is more important than another. All animals share the capacity to feel pain, hunger, fear, love, loneliness, and joy, and have as much interest in freedom and staying alive as humans do. #EndSpeciesism" the organisation insisted.

But lest the vegetarians reading this article feel relieved, PETA says that "plants matter too". The obvious solution of course is to go vegan. "We can harm fewer plants by going vegan, because eating plants directly, rather than feeding them to animals and then killing those animals for their flesh, requires far fewer plants and hurts fewer animals," the organisation explained in response to a Twitter comment.