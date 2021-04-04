Easter2021: Amidst pandemic, Twitterati spread cheer online

Happy Easter!
Today marks Easter, a Christian holiday that gets celebrated across the world. Even amidst a pandemic, Easter is spreading happiness today as people celebrate the day of Lord Jesus' resurrection.
With the second peak of Coronavirus knocking on our doors and the fear of lockdown constantly in the air, we cannot gather to celebrate the occasion. However, nothing can stop us from celebrating Easter online, right? So what if we cannot see our dear ones today? We can still wish people and celebrate the spirit of Easter online.
Pope Francis took to Twitter to spread messages on Easter. Have a look.
Various Indian politicians also took to Twitter to wish their followers.
Congress leader Mr Rahul Gandhi wrote a tweet that reads, "Celebrating hope and new beginnings- Happy Easter!"
Delhi Chief Minister Mr Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "Wishing all my brothers and sisters a very Happy Easter. May you have a blessed year filled with prosperity, happiness and good health."
Chief Minister of Kerala, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "Easter brings in a ray of hope. It shares the message that any challenge can be overcome. Let it help us to work together fostering a spirit of unity that transcends all barriers. Easter wishes to all."
People acrosss the globe are celebrating Easter today and greeting others online. Have a look.