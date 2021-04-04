Easter2021: Amidst pandemic, Twitterati spread cheer online

Happy Easter!

Today marks Easter, a Christian holiday that gets celebrated across the world. Even amidst a pandemic, Easter is spreading happiness today as people celebrate the day of Lord Jesus' resurrection.

With the second peak of Coronavirus knocking on our doors and the fear of lockdown constantly in the air, we cannot gather to celebrate the occasion. However, nothing can stop us from celebrating Easter online, right? So what if we cannot see our dear ones today? We can still wish people and celebrate the spirit of Easter online.

Pope Francis took to Twitter to spread messages on Easter. Have a look.