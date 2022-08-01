Dubai Crown Prince to meet Dubai delivery driver

Image credit: Instagram

Do you remember the delivery rider who ran to remove two heavy concrete blocks in Al Quoz? He had then returned the same into a safe place to return his bike?

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aka Crown Prince of Dubai shared a story on his Instagram handle and wrote, "An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?” He also wrote, "Thank you, Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!”

An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man? pic.twitter.com/clEIWQQe3A — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 31, 2022

“I saw the blocks but didn’t really think much of it. As I waited, a taxi went over the block and the driver almost lost control of his car. That is when I realised that it could cause a major accident", Abdul Hakeem the driver told Khaleej Times.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I was doing anything special,” he said. “I was just making sure no one would get hurt. If God forbid, one of our riders hit it, it could even cause death. That is why I acted quickly", he further said.