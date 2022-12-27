Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

A video showing a butterfly camouflaged on a road has gone viral on social media. The footage which left the internet confused in 2020 has resurfaced towards the end of 2022. It is difficult to spot a butterfly on the very first instance as its wings appear as if they were a dry leaf.

When the butterfly opens its wings to take tiny steps, its luminous colour pattern tricks people and clarifies it not being a dried autumn leaf.

Check out the viral video:

Incredible camouflage of the Kallima inachus butterfly.pic.twitter.com/2CHYdYzgHZ — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 26, 2022

The video was uploaded in May 2020 on a photo gallery portal where it reached thousands of views. Now that it has been reshared on Twitter, it has attracted over 13 million views and nearly 400K likes. The comments section showed netizens being impressed with the beauty of nature. They replied saying, "Nature never seizes to amaze me!"