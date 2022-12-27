e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

Spilling the beans about the video, it's not a dry leaf but a beautiful butterfly. Yes, you read that right. Scroll below to check it out yourself

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A video showing a butterfly camouflaged on a road has gone viral on social media. The footage which left the internet confused in 2020 has resurfaced towards the end of 2022. It is difficult to spot a butterfly on the very first instance as its wings appear as if they were a dry leaf.

When the butterfly opens its wings to take tiny steps, its luminous colour pattern tricks people and clarifies it not being a dried autumn leaf.

Check out the viral video:

The video was uploaded in May 2020 on a photo gallery portal where it reached thousands of views. Now that it has been reshared on Twitter, it has attracted over 13 million views and nearly 400K likes. The comments section showed netizens being impressed with the beauty of nature. They replied saying, "Nature never seizes to amaze me!"

Read Also
FPJ Rewind 2022: The viral spider, snake and other animals from the year that stole spotlight during...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: What message would you send if the poet had a Twitter verified...

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: What message would you send if the poet had a Twitter verified...

Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

Mumbai: 2 policemen enjoy 'Kesariya' cover by youth at Marine Drive, video goes viral on Instagram;...

Mumbai: 2 policemen enjoy 'Kesariya' cover by youth at Marine Drive, video goes viral on Instagram;...

Stray dog enters Mumbai AC local train, picture goes viral

Stray dog enters Mumbai AC local train, picture goes viral