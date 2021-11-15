'Dreaming of Padma Shri': Twitter trolls veteran Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale after he backs Kangana Ranaut's 'bheek' remark

Veteran Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale on Sunday supported Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks wherein she had said that what India achieved in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) but the country got the real freedom only in 2014.

Speaking at a function in Pune, Gokhale said what Ranaut had said was true.

"I agree with Ranaut's statement. We were given freedom. Many people were just mute spectators when freedom fighters were hanged (during the British raj). These mute spectators included many senior leaders. They didn't save the freedom fighters who were fighting against the British," said Gokhale.

Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled the veteran actor. "#VikramGokhale is dreaming of the #PadmaShriAward," wrote Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto. "Kangana Ranaut got her Padma Award for distorting history and using her so called popularity to undermine our freedom struggle. Now #VikramGokhale whose application earlier last year for Padma Awards was not considered has made sure that he is next in line to get #PadmaAward," wrote Congress National Co-Coordinator Nitin Agarwal.

Check out the tweets below:

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 04:51 PM IST