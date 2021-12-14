Dream unfinished: Varun Gandhi remembers father Sanjay on 75th birth anniversary; netizens pay homage

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Tuesday payed respects to his father and politician Sanjay Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today at Shanti Vana.

Varun took to Twitter and remembered his father and wrote: "On my father’s 75th birth anniversary, I pay my respects at Shanti Vana. A dream unfinished… "

On my father’s 75th birth anniversary, I pay my respects at Shanti Vana.



A dream unfinished… pic.twitter.com/mCPuwRHX0M — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 14, 2021

The Pilibhit MP also shared his picture from Shanti Vana along with the tweet.

One of the most controversial figures in Indian politics, Sanjay Gandhi was born on this day in 1946. He was the youngest son of Indira and Firoz Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ was the turning point in Sanjay’s political career. And he considered ‘family planning’ the most critical issue of the country and he believed that if he is able to solve the issue he will be placed as a prominent leader not only in India but in the whole world. However, Sanjay is now chiefly remembered for the family planning initiative that attracted much notoriety and caused longterm harm to population control in India

Sanjay was widely expected to succeed his mother as the head of the Indian National Congress, however, following his early death in a plane crash in on June 23, 1980, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi became their mother's political heir and succeeded her as Prime Minister of India after her assassination.

His wife Maneka Gandhi and son Varun Gandhi are politicians in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Here's how other netizens are remembering the former Congress leader on his Birth anniversary.

Remembering late Shri Sanjay Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/hS8lMweZfi — Virendra Vashist वीरेन्द्र वशिष्ठ (@vashistv) December 14, 2021

One politician who didn't have anything to do with 'Shanti' is laid down in 'Shanti-Van'.

Dichotomy! #SanjayGandhi https://t.co/1pNi8mBtqk — Subhash Chandra Yadav (@SubhashYadav88) December 14, 2021

Our tributes to our Leader Shri #SanjayGandhi on his 75th Birth Anniversary. Listen to this rare video and see his vision for Swach Bharat & his emphasis on cleanliness. But it was a real action not a PR exercise like we see today taking selfie’s with the “Jhadu”. pic.twitter.com/dDfmJtbER5 — Dr.Meraj Hussain (@drmerajhusain) December 14, 2021

Happy Birthday Sanjay Gandhi ji, your vision have been proved phenomenal for this country



From Maruti to NOIDA everything is about success! pic.twitter.com/B6Fnnr4Azy — Based Sanjay (@BasedSanjay23) December 14, 2021

If #SanjayGandhi won't have died in that Plane Crash- maybe History would have taken a different course....

.. — Amarjyoti Borah (@AmarjyotiBorah1) December 14, 2021

I pay my sincere tribute to Shri Sanjay Gandhi, a visionary leader who focused on issues ranging from poverty to education, whose ideas reinvigorated the youthful spirit of our nation. pic.twitter.com/32o88hcuLJ — Arish Anwar (@ArishAnwarINC) December 14, 2021

Remembering the iconic Shri #SanjayGandhi on his birth anniversary today.



A visionary man who India lost too soon! pic.twitter.com/6pv09hLa3L — Arshad  (@Arshadpt21) December 14, 2021

"The vast majority of our youth is sober and idealistic. It looks forward to an era of disciplined, planned, constructive activity." #SanjayGandhi



14 December 1946 - 23 June 1980. — Abhishek Sharma (@_AbhiINCIndia) December 14, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:50 AM IST