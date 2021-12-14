e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:50 AM IST

Dream unfinished: Varun Gandhi remembers father Sanjay on 75th birth anniversary; netizens pay homage

One of the most controversial figures in Indian politics, Sanjay Gandhi was born on this day in 1946.
FPJ Web Desk
Sanjay Gandhi |

BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Tuesday payed respects to his father and politician Sanjay Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary today at Shanti Vana.

Varun took to Twitter and remembered his father and wrote: "On my father’s 75th birth anniversary, I pay my respects at Shanti Vana. A dream unfinished… "

The Pilibhit MP also shared his picture from Shanti Vana along with the tweet.

One of the most controversial figures in Indian politics, Sanjay Gandhi was born on this day in 1946. He was the youngest son of Indira and Firoz Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ was the turning point in Sanjay’s political career. And he considered ‘family planning’ the most critical issue of the country and he believed that if he is able to solve the issue he will be placed as a prominent leader not only in India but in the whole world. However, Sanjay is now chiefly remembered for the family planning initiative that attracted much notoriety and caused longterm harm to population control in India

Sanjay was widely expected to succeed his mother as the head of the Indian National Congress, however, following his early death in a plane crash in on June 23, 1980, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi became their mother's political heir and succeeded her as Prime Minister of India after her assassination.

His wife Maneka Gandhi and son Varun Gandhi are politicians in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Here's how other netizens are remembering the former Congress leader on his Birth anniversary.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:50 AM IST
