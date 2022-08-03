Dream job? Canadian company to pay 'Candy Taste Tester' 7 Million an year

A Canada based confectionery company Candy Funhouse informed the internet of a vacancy for the role of ‘Chief Candy Officer’. The job listing promised the candidate to receive $100,000 annually (approx. 7 Million INR). The cherry on the cake to appeal applicant was it being an work-from-home WFH opportunity. The hired would be the head taste tester responsible in approving all candy of the brand.

Linkedin

The vacancy was listed on Linkedin to create buzz among netizens. According to the job posting, the selected person would be entitled to impress one's sweet tooth by testing more than 3,500 candy products a month. "…and yes, the position does come with an extensive dental plan, "read the job description's witty closure.