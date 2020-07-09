'Double win for the day': Cops nab man driving stolen car after he crashes into another stolen car

In a bizarre incident in Oregon's Newberg, a driver in a stolen vehicle - who was trying to flee from the cops -- crashed into another stolen car on Sunday. After the crash, the Newberg-Dundee Police officers took both the drivers in custody.

After a Toyota Land Cruiser was reported to be stolen, it was located as the suspect was seen driving around downtown. When cops chased the car, the driver tried to flee and began speeding up. The 27-year-old crashed into a Land Cruiser - which was reportedly stolen three weeks prior.

The woman driving the Cruiser was ‘under the influence of intoxicants’ and arrested as well.

In a Facebook post, NPD wrote, "On the morning of July 5, 2020, Newberg-Dundee Police officers responded to a report of a suspect that had just stolen a victim’s Toyota Land Cruiser. Officers located the stolen vehicle moments later as it drove through town. The suspect attempted to elude police through downtown Newberg and crashed the Land Cruiser into an occupied Buick Regal near E. Franklin & College St. Officers took the suspect into custody from the Land Cruiser, but then learned the Buick Regal was also stolen from a completely unrelated crime that had been reported about three weeks prior. The driver of the stolen Buick was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested as well."