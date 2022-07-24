Don't let your family talk sh** about her': Twitter user shares things men can do to make women happy

Image credit: Google

It is a wrong perception that it is a task to make a woman happy. Althoughm, in reality a woman has the same requirement as everyone else in a relationship. In love, it is always about the little things. People complain that women have high standards. Talking about the same a Twitter user posted the list of the "bare minimum" a man can do to make a woman happy.

“TIRED of men acting persecuted by women’s ‘high’ standards so I’m going to make a list of FREE things that make us happy All FREE", read the tweet.

Check the tweet here:

Compliment her. That's it. That's the rocket science. Do it without making it sound like a joke. Do it when she gets dressed up for an outing. Puts on eyeliner. Literally a sentence. That's it. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Pay attention. What does she like? To eat? To buy? Books? Stationary? Her favourite colour? That way on a birthday or anniversary you'll actually KNOW WHAT TO BUY FOR HER.

Literally just ask her friend or check out the small businesses she follows on insta. — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Veering back into free territory. Good sex also costs no money. Be good at sex. If you don't know how, open an incognito tab and Google it — OhChiefestAndGreatestOfCalamities (@mustyoumustard) July 22, 2022

Further the Twitter user wrote, "Cook a meal. A regular meal. Daal chawal. I don’t mean date night. I don’t mean a special favor. I mean maybe one day a week she doesn’t have to plan or cook. Daal pressure cooker mein dalo. Chawal 20 minute mein dam karo. Tarka lagai. Bas".

They also wrote about things like crooning a song, taking pictures of her, paying attention to little details, controlling temper and a lot of other things.

