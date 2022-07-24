e-Paper Get App

Don't let your family talk sh** about her': Twitter user shares things men can do to make women happy

It is a wrong perception that it is a task to make a woman happy

Updated: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

It is a wrong perception that it is a task to make a woman happy. Althoughm, in reality a woman has the same requirement as everyone else in a relationship. In love, it is always about the little things. People complain that women have high standards. Talking about the same a Twitter user posted the list of the "bare minimum" a man can do to make a woman happy.

“TIRED of men acting persecuted by women’s ‘high’ standards so I’m going to make a list of FREE things that make us happy All FREE", read the tweet.

Check the tweet here:

Further the Twitter user wrote, "Cook a meal. A regular meal. Daal chawal. I don’t mean date night. I don’t mean a special favor. I mean maybe one day a week she doesn’t have to plan or cook. Daal pressure cooker mein dalo. Chawal 20 minute mein dam karo. Tarka lagai. Bas".

They also wrote about things like crooning a song, taking pictures of her, paying attention to little details, controlling temper and a lot of other things.

