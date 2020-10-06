'Don’t blame me later on': After refraining from Mankading Finch, Ashwin issues official warning to 'good buddy' on Twitter

Delhi Capitals bowler R Ashwin on Monday refrained from Mankading RCB opener Aaron Finch but issued the "first and final warning for 2020" to his "good buddy" on Twitter.
Ashwin had a chance to 'Mankad' Finch but chose not to go for it, triggering a discussion on social media whether it was the impact of coach Ricky Ponting who had disagreed with the spinner ahead of the IPL season.
The off-spinner became infamous for 'mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler last year when he dismissed the batsman without giving him a prior warning. His action had attracted a lot of criticism from across the cricket fraternity.
On Monday, he refrained from Mankading Finch in the third over as he stepped out of the crease on the non-striker's end and let it go with a warning.
Later, he issued an "official warning" on Twitter, and also tagged his coach Ricky Ponting.
"Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw," he said in the tweet.
As per the rules, a bowler is within his right to dismiss a batsman who leaves the crease before the ball is being released. But the practice has been generally deemed as against the spirit of the gentleman's game.
As Ashwin transferred to Delhi Capitals for this season, the IPL franchise's head coach Ponting had said he would have a discussion with the bowler on the controversial run out manner.
On Monday, Ashwin's refrain from doing what he had done the last season left the coach smiling in the dugout.
