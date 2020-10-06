'Don’t blame me later on': After refraining from Mankading Finch, Ashwin issues official warning to 'good buddy' on Twitter

Delhi Capitals bowler R Ashwin on Monday refrained from Mankading RCB opener Aaron Finch but issued the "first and final warning for 2020" to his "good buddy" on Twitter.

Ashwin had a chance to 'Mankad' Finch but chose not to go for it, triggering a discussion on social media whether it was the impact of coach Ricky Ponting who had disagreed with the spinner ahead of the IPL season.

The off-spinner became infamous for 'mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler last year when he dismissed the batsman without giving him a prior warning. His action had attracted a lot of criticism from across the cricket fraternity.

On Monday, he refrained from Mankading Finch in the third over as he stepped out of the crease on the non-striker's end and let it go with a warning.

Later, he issued an "official warning" on Twitter, and also tagged his coach Ricky Ponting.

"Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw," he said in the tweet.