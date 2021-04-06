Donald Trump may be calling for a Coca Cola boycott, but photos from his new office say otherwise

Having left the White House, former President Donald Trump has now set up office in Florida, rebranding himself as the 45th President of the United States and possibly, working on a comeback campaign. While conspicuously absent from social media platforms (he was banned at the beginning of the year), Trump has repeatedly made headlines in recent days. But, to borrow an old adage, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a new and somewhat restrictive election law into being. And even as many including President Joe Biden criticise it, Donald Trump and his supporters are wholly in favour.