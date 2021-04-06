Donald Trump may be calling for a Coca Cola boycott, but photos from his new office say otherwise

Having left the White House, former President Donald Trump has now set up office in Florida, rebranding himself as the 45th President of the United States and possibly, working on a comeback campaign. While conspicuously absent from social media platforms (he was banned at the beginning of the year), Trump has repeatedly made headlines in recent days. But, to borrow an old adage, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp recently signed a new and somewhat restrictive election law into being. And even as many including President Joe Biden criticise it, Donald Trump and his supporters are wholly in favour.
Recently, as as executives from Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines and other major companies spoke out against the new law, the former President called for a boycott of their products and services.
Now, Donald Trump is once against in the middle of a Twitter controversy, with a picture of his new office going viral. You see, even after denouncing Coca-Cola, the former President does not seem to have given up on one of his favourite beverages. And so, when Stephen Miller posted a picture with the former POTUS, eagle eyed netizens were quick to point out that the bottle partially hidden behind his telephone looked rather suspiciously like a coke bottle.
Needless to say, the backlash has been both prompt and predictable. And so, even as some continue to rail vociferously about the evils of Coca Cola (oddly enough the health concerns do not seem to be a part of their debate), others are busy lashing out at Trump. A few are now office-shaming him, while many are more offended by his "lazy" attempt to hide the incriminating beverage.
We feel compelled to remind both sides of the debate that President Trump is not on Twitter and might remain wholly oblivious to the situation.
In the meantime, take a look at some of the reactions:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)