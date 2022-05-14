Domino’s employee eats pizza every day, thanks his job for it

Gratitude is rare in today's rat racing world. However, in a video that went viral on TikTok showed an employee thanking his company for offering him a pizza almost each day.

“Bro, it’s so hard to eat healthy out here in these streets,” Domino’s Pizza delivery partner @isaiahfk can be heard saying in a 15-second clip munching slices of Domino’s Pizza. He later adds, “My work offers pizza when the orders get canceled and stuff. I just eat this, like, every single night and it never gets old.”

According to international media, the TikToker has shared multiple videos of his adventures while delivering food, including his conversations with customers.

Here's another case relating to the food company, the social media site User Peter (@peter.4fp) posted a series of videos in which he satirically “tries to get fired from Domino’s” by doing all sorts of pranks in the workplace. One of his videos to go viral was viewed 425,000 times and made the claim that the chain uses scraps to create its supreme pizzas. Peter told the Daily Dot he was first forced to take down the videos. Then, he said he was fired.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:59 PM IST