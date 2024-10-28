Dog On Alaska Airlines Fatally Gasps For Air On Suffering Respiratory Distress; Pet Owner Sues Airlines After Animal Dies On Flight

Pet Owner Sues Alaska Airline After Dog Dies On San Francisco-Bound Flight | Representative image via Reddit@r/aww

In an unfortunate incident, a pet dog travelling on an Alaska Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco died after facing breathing concerns. The French bulldog underwent respiratory distress during the air travel and struggled to gasp for air.

It was learned that the dog felt unwell after its seat was changed and it was asked by the airline staff to be relocated to later row, despite purchasing first-class tickets to ensure ample space and comfort for the pet. Identified as Ash, the dog was seen heavily panting and fatally gasping for air mid air after it was moved behind.

TRAGIC! Passenger finds pet dog dead only after landing

Also, Ash wasn't travelling alone on the San Francisco-bound flight. It was on board with its owner Michael Contillo and his another pet named Kora.

According to reports, Contillo was asked to move both Ash and Kora to seats further back in the plane, which made it difficult for him to constantly monitor their health. He only became aware of Ash's death when the flight landed at the San Francisco International Airport.

Pet was declared "Fit to fly"

Both pets went through a medical examination before the flight and were declared "fit to fly". Noting this, pet parent blamed the airline for the loss of his beloved dog. Contillo sued Alaska Airlines for mishandling his pets and relocating them to another seat. He claimed that the negligence of onboard staff and downgrading Ash from the first class space were the reason that made the dog suffer and die.

Contillo, said to be a resident of San Francisco, filed a lawsuit against the airline company. The lawsuit reportedly carried several allegations against the airlines, including Negligence in Handling Brachycephalic Breeds, Breach of Contract, and Inadequate Staff Training.

More details

As per the Alaska Airline, a passenger holding a first class ticket can accommodate a "Total of three pet carriers per flight in the First Class cabin, whereas the Main Cabin is noted to being able to accommodate a total of eight pet carriers per flight."

"Change is stressful to pets and flying, especially the first time, can be stressful... Pets that are easily stressed or become nervous or frightened in unfamiliar situations and around unfamiliar people, may experience more stress than more laid-back pets that enjoy new environments and situations," the airline writes further while requesting passengers to "Acclimating their pet to the travel carrier a few weeks prior to travel to help ease stress."