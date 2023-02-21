Dog 1, Shark 0! The Bahamas faceoff thrills tourists and netizens; video goes viral

Twitter

A video of a dog taking on a hammerhead shark has gone viral on social media. The video of the faceoff was posted on social media by the boat tour company on February 15.

A group of 32 tourists on an excursion boat trip spotted a massive hammerhead shark in the Bahamas this week. But, they were surprised to see a dog dive in from a nearby dock to confront the monstrous sea creature.

In the viral video, the tourists can be heard shouting and pleading with the dog to turn back. “Oh my god!” and “Get out baby!” and “Stop going after it!” while the dog ignored them and paddled after the 12-foot shark.

Dog: Safe

Shark: Gone

Dog: Safe

Shark: Gone

Audience: Stunned

Both animals circled each other in the clear turquoise waters of the Bahamas near a private island. Then the shark swam away slowly, much to the delight and surprise of the crowd.

The video was shared on Twitter by David Begnaud and shows that the dog did not back down despite their size difference.

When the shark swam away from the pier, the medium-sized dog scrambled back onto the rocks and loped away, earning applause from the tourists.