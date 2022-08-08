e-Paper Get App

'Doesn't deserve rejection': IAS officer shares video of girl singing Lata ji's 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re'; watch viral video

She breaks into tears while rendering the beautiful retro beat in the viral clip.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Some songs hold a special place in one's life; a tickle into few words of the composed lyrics or a mere hymn of the melody could potentially put people to an emotional cloud.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see a young woman singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re' song. She breaks into tears while rendering the beautiful retro beat in the viral clip.

Sharing the video of the talented, IAS officer Awanish Sharan wrote in Hindi that she doesn't deserve rejection, "...beautiful voice." The words were followed by a heart emoji.

Watch video:

Noose tightens around Noida troublemaker Shrikant Tyagi; encroachment razed, police announces reward

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray targets NCP, MB in Shiv Sena mouth piece 'Saamana'

New drills will continue around Taiwan, says Chinese military

Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal clinches gold in men's singles TT, beats Liam...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty clinch gold in badminton...

