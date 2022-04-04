Does rose water cost 20 Lakh Rs per Kg? Viral video of 'Gulabjal Making' leaves netizens in splits

A video of the preparation of 'rose water' has hit the internet, and left netizens stunned for its long unimagined process. Also, what has surprised viewers is that claim that 'gulabjal' would cost about 20 Lakh Rs/Kg.

The video showed of how dry rose petals were gathered in huge quantity and later soaked in water. However, if we were to buy a small bottle of the liquid it doesn't cost as high as the clip suggested. Thus, comments flooded in to suggest that the shared content could have been an attempt to 'April fool' people.

Watch the video, right here:

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:30 PM IST