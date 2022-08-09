Does Elon Musk have only 54 followers on Instagram? Secret revealed inside

Elon Musk | File/AFP

Elon Musk is super active on Twitter and also holds over 100 million followers on the microblogging website. However, didn't you ever take a dig into his Instagram page? If so, you could have guessed that the billionaire has a tough time to making his presence felt there.

In a recent podcast conversation, Elon Musk revealed that he has an Instagram account with mere 54 followers. "Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking a lot of selfies and sh*t and I'm like 'what the f**k man? Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Musk said. He brought to notice that the account was used for his personal life.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO had challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to prove the actual number of “fake accounts." Musk tweeted, “If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms.” He added that if it turns out that their Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings are materially false, “then it should not”.

One of Musk’s die-hard fans, Pranay Pathole, called out the SEC and wrote, “I wonder what’s SEC is doing here? Are they even investigating these dubious claims that are made by Twitter?” Musk replied, “Good question, why aren’t they?”

However, to Elon's Instagram account - it's hard to trace. There are several account claiming to be Musk and holding thousands of followers on board.

