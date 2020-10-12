'Do not pout, whine or argue...': Restaurant puts up stern message for anti-maskers; Twitter approves

But while one is perfectly within their rights to not wear a mask when alone or with a group of like minded individuals, many have taken it upon themselves to make it clear that being against masks does not give people the right to endanger the lives of others. COVID-19 is an airborne disease, that spreads from one person to another. As such, while a mask may not completely eliminate the spread, it can certainly slow it.

And one restaurant is winning hearts on Twitter with their stern warning to those wishing to enter without donning a mask. It must be noted that the name and location of the restaurant remains unclear.

As the notice puts it:

MASK REQUIRED FOR SERVICE

Do not pout. Do not whine. Do not argue Do not harass the employees. Do not spout conspiracy theories or regurgitate misinformation you got from your dumb uncle on Facebook. This isn't political; it is basic health and safety. Do not choose to be the reason the rest of the world is laughing at us.

"I forgot it in my car." Well, go get it then.

"This is Unconstitutional." No, it's not.

"This is a hoax." You're an idiot.