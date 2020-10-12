'Do not pout, whine or argue...': Restaurant puts up stern message for anti-maskers; Twitter approves

Over the last six months, the US has emerged as the single worst affected country in the world when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the John Hopkins University's tracker the western country has recorded more than 7,763,300 positive cases with over 214,776 deaths. This however has not deterred people from their blatant disregard for other people.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country, many have continued to disregard instructions and guidelines issued by local and national authorities. From anti-maskers who believe that people should be free to not wear a mask and rubbish the associated risks to anti-vaxers to those who believe that the pandemic is a hoax.
But while one is perfectly within their rights to not wear a mask when alone or with a group of like minded individuals, many have taken it upon themselves to make it clear that being against masks does not give people the right to endanger the lives of others. COVID-19 is an airborne disease, that spreads from one person to another. As such, while a mask may not completely eliminate the spread, it can certainly slow it.
And one restaurant is winning hearts on Twitter with their stern warning to those wishing to enter without donning a mask. It must be noted that the name and location of the restaurant remains unclear.
As the notice puts it:
MASK REQUIRED FOR SERVICE
Do not pout. Do not whine. Do not argue Do not harass the employees. Do not spout conspiracy theories or regurgitate misinformation you got from your dumb uncle on Facebook. This isn't political; it is basic health and safety. Do not choose to be the reason the rest of the world is laughing at us.
"I forgot it in my car." Well, go get it then.
"This is Unconstitutional." No, it's not.
"This is a hoax." You're an idiot.
Needless to say that Twitter is rather impressed with the post. While some commended the restaurant for their firm stance, others shared similar warnings that they had come across over the last few months.
Take a look at the posts:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)