'Please Do Not Park Here': Polite Note From Bangalore Society Goes Viral; People Of Delhi NCR Be Like 'Maza Nahi Aa Raha '

What would you do if someone else parked their vehicle in your parking space - issue them a warning or extend a polite communication to address the concern? "Please do not park your car here...Let's be good and supportive neighbours. Thank you," read the letter from a society in Koramangala, Bangalore which has gone viral on the internet now.

Found this in Koramangla today. Bengaluru - the city of epic content@peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/NoFelvA6bw — Subhasis Das (@inframarauder) June 27, 2023

The polite approach of the family has impressed netizens. Many appreciated how the issue was addressed clearly and sought cooperation without involving in a fight or a ruckus over it. "Koi sajjan purush hai," read a comment while another said, "There is no anger, no threats, superb."

However, not everyone agreed to facing such a scenario at their societies. People took to reply how they were treated on parking their vehicles at somebody else's lot.

Delhiites couldn't keep calm as they burst out their emotions to reveal how they would handle the situation or rather get treated. They hilariously alleged that it was either their vehicles getting towed away or rudely punctured by the person who is actually allotted the parking space. Meme were shared on Twitter as netizens reacted to the viral "no parking" note.

