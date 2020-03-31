Do not get fooled before April 1: Here are some fake COVID-19 WhatsApp forwards sent by readers

A day after we published an article on the WhatsApp forwards that have done the rounds to find the cause and solution to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, we asked some of our readers to share what they feel are the strangest forwards they have received.

And no, our readers did not disappoint, sharing with us some of the funniest, and in some cases even bizarre forwards that they had received during this time

Here are some of the best ones

No cases in of coronavirus in Russia and North Korea because they are friends with China: Yes, you read that right. Twitter user Shayonee shared this hilarious forward highlighting how Russia and North Kora have recorded no cases of coronavirus. This is far from true, as Russia has recorded 1,836 cases and nine deaths. Meanwhile, North Korea has chosen not to share its data with the world, although South Korea has recored 9,762 cases with nearly 162 deaths.