Do not get fooled before April 1: Here are some fake COVID-19 WhatsApp forwards sent by readers

A day after we published an article on the WhatsApp forwards that have done the rounds to find the cause and solution to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, we asked some of our readers to share what they feel are the strangest forwards they have received.
And no, our readers did not disappoint, sharing with us some of the funniest, and in some cases even bizarre forwards that they had received during this time
Here are some of the best ones
No cases in of coronavirus in Russia and North Korea because they are friends with China: Yes, you read that right. Twitter user Shayonee shared this hilarious forward highlighting how Russia and North Kora have recorded no cases of coronavirus. This is far from true, as Russia has recorded 1,836 cases and nine deaths. Meanwhile, North Korea has chosen not to share its data with the world, although South Korea has recored 9,762 cases with nearly 162 deaths.
Mosquitoes spread the virus: A new study from China that was shared (on WhatsApp of course) shows how mosquitoes are the carriers of the novel coronavirus. This is far from true. According to the World Health Organization, "The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water."
Tea is the solutuon to everything: Have some good old chai and you will be cured of coronavirus, says one WhatsApp forward shared with us by Twitter user and tech journalist Pranav
Holding your breath will not save you: A WhatsApp forward claiming that holding your breath for 10 seconds would save you from COVID-19. This is far from true, as the virus does not breathe
Notably, we had shared a set of fake WhatsApp forwards that have been doing the rounds on social media, including one on how steam or drinking hot water can cure the virus. Currently, India has recorded 1,251 COVID-19 positive cases.
