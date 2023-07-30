Disturbing Video: Locals Kill Leopard In Kashmir's Anantnag, Disrespectfully Handle Its Dead Body

A disturbing video of a man-eater leopard killed in the Anantnag district of Kashmir, India, surfaced online while raising the issue of animal cruelty. In the video, we could see that the wild animal's carcass received disrespectful treatment and was placed on a car's luggage carrier as locals mishandled it. Some played with its tail while others pulled the leopard's legs in front of the camera purportedly to film reels.

(Warning: Graphic content)

Two-year-old mauled by leopard

According to reports, a leopard roaming in the district mauled a two-year-old boy to death earlier this July. Following the tragic incident, when people saw the hunter again in their area, they gathered around and charged sticks at it, leading to its death. A Wildlife Dept. official confirmed the killing and told the media that the team was on a watch to track its movements ever since the death of the minor child took place.

Animal rights activists and animal lovers echoed their voices to condemn the incident that involved the disgraceful treatment of the killed leopard's body.

Disturbing video records how locals mishandled wildlife's dead body

Not only did the locals kill the leopard, but also involved in an unacceptable treatment of the dead body. Considering the surfaced video to be true and unedited, people were heard whistling during the incident while some picked the carcass and disrespectfully pulled the animal's body parts trying to place it on a car's roof carrier.

