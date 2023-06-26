 'Disgusting': Netizens Slam Tourists In Ladakh For Chasing Tibetan Wild Ass In Overspeeding Car; Video Goes Viral
The chilling incident that disturbed and scared the wildlife was slammed by netizens after an IFS officer shared the visuals on Twitter.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
A video showing unacceptable behaviour from tourists in Ladakh has surfaced online and gone viral on social media. It captures a car purportedly on a desert safari overspeeding and chasing a group of wild asses. The chilling incident that disturbed and scared the wildlife there was slammed by netizens after an IFS officer shared the visuals on Twitter.

IFS slams incident

Sharing the video on Twitter and condemning the act, Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda wrote, "Tourists chasing Tibetan wild ass in Ladakh. Disgusting." The clip opened with nearly half a dozen Tibetan wild asses swiftly running away from the car which was seen approaching them with rage.

Netizens react

As thousands of people viewed the video, they bashed the reckless attitude of the car-borne tourists who involved themselves in allegedly torturing the animals. Trying to draw the attention of authorities in this matter, a few Twitter users tagged the PMO as well as local bureaucrats and requested them to take necessary action. Also, some suggested that such stunts must be banned to ensure protection for wildlife.

"Tourists like these should be banned for lifetime," a reply to the viral video read.

