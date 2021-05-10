'Directed by Charlie Chaplin': Uzbek military's confusion about protocol during anthem is hilarious; WATCH video

Uzbekistan commemorated Victory day on May 9 for the first time since the death of veteran leader Islam Karimov. Victory day marks the anniversary of Nazi Germany's defeat in the second World War.

A large musical and theatrical performance was arranged in Tashkent on Victory Day, informs Reuters. The performances featured war-time armoured vehicles, actors wearing Soviet military uniform, and patriotic songs of the World War Two era.

This commemoration has made it to the news because the late Karimov, who did not approve of Russia's attitude towards Uzbekistan, held minimal processions on Victory Day. Hence, this event indicated a warm gesture towards Russia.

However, on Twitter, Uzbeks' Victory day processions are attracting the limelight for a different reason. A video from the ceremony is going viral wherein while the country's anthem was playing, the military could not decide on how exactly to pay tribute. They fumbled with the protocol while President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stands ahead completely unaware.

Here's the video: