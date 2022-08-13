e-Paper Get App

Digital India! Man scans QR code to pay shagun money at desi wedding; watch viral video

According to claims on social media, the clip has originated from Bihar, India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Digital payment to band in Bihar wedding | Twitter - viral video

Indian weddings are incomplete without food and dance, isn't it? In the wake of digital India campaigns, a man was spotted using QR code to pay shagun money at desi wedding.

A viral video shows grand wedding celebrations with band baaja baaraat, amidst which a man enjoying the dance floor approaches the instrumentalist to make an online payment. Rewarding the efforts of the music band during the lively occasion, the person took to scan the QR code instead of the traditionally showering cash. According to claims on social media, the clip has originated from Bihar, India.

Watch viral video:

Earlier, we had come across a beggar who accepted online payments. Identified as Raju Patel, a beggar in Bihar's Bettiah area carried a QR code hanging around his neck. People who were amused by his innovation had labelled him “India’s first digital beggar”.

Read Also
Digital India! Beggar from Bihar accepts PhonePe with QR code hung around his neck
article-image

