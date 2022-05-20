Did you spot this robot assistant at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport?

Imagine of stepping into an unknown place and spotting a guide who's available to assist you. Even fun it were a robot? Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has exactly that.

Videos of meeting a robot assistant at the airport that later helps commuters to reach their boarding gate, shopping point, etc., is doing rounds on social media.

If you are a frequent traveller to Bengaluru, you might have yourself come across this technology sometime. Once a person approaches the cute looking machine to guide their way, it soon replies with these words: Welcome to Kempegowda International Airport, how may I assist you?

It would definitely be a great and a new experience for many to see a robot speaking to them. Recently, even RGP Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka took to retweet the invocation signalling appreciation.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:54 AM IST