Did you read the conversation between Twitter, Linkedin and McDonald's? Check here

Twitter, at times gets in a hello-hi mode, and begins to chat via its own space. Recently, the micro blogging site tweeted through its official page and wrote, "you good?" To this text that tried to converse and know how it's friends are doing, Twitter was replied by Linkedin and McDonald's among others.
“A meeting that could have been an email actually did become an email, so I'm feeling great,” wrote the professional social media network. While, the food joint replied and said, "you can pick up your 61.1 million McNuggets with Szechuan Sauce tomorrow", "and we want an edit button now".
