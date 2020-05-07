Did you know? Progressive Rabindranath Tagore has a dinosaur named after him

Dinosaurs, those extinct animals of yore, hold a certain fascination for people even today. From the massive Argentinosaurus, which weighed anywhere between 50 and 100 metric tons to the minuscule Anchiornis -- they all seem to have a fascinating history.

Interestingly, India's first Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore has a link to these fascinating creatures. You see, there is a dinosaur named after Tagore.

Barapasaurus tagorei, one of the earliest known sauropods from the early Jurassic rocks of India, is named after the famed writer. It is the only species under the Barapasaurus genus, and so far, the remnants of six separate dinosaurs have been found. The word 'Barapasaurus' had been derived from the words 'bara' and 'pa' which in Bengali (as well as a few other languages) means big foot or big leg. The name came into being after a massive femur was unearthed. The first year of fieldwork when it came to this 'big legged lizard' was carried out 100 years after Tagore's birth in 1861. Tagorei is a reference to the poet.