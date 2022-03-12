Did you know on-site Facebook employees got free laundry? Meta to curb such perks

You're late, if you weren't aware of that Facebook employees got free laundry. Some of you might be checking of this perk for the first time, by now the company has already informed to cut down on such lavish on-site perks.

The Facebook owned Meta, sent an email to its employees that it would no longer hold such perks, and is likely to soon cut down on free laundry, valet service, dry cleaning and some more. However, of all, even the free dinner services are to be affected.

As per the New York Times report, Meta will no longer provide the lavish perks it used to for on-site employees. These perks include free laundry, dry cleaning, valet service, and more. The company also announced that it would delay the free dinner time and push it back to 6:30 p.m. Previously, the free dinner was provided at 6 p.m. The inside information was divulged by the seven company employees who spoke to the publication on the condition of anonymity.

ALSO READ As Zomato and Swiggy face technical glitch, netizens react with hilarious memes

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:32 PM IST