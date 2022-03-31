Did you know? Everest has 'Momo masala' for foodies

Is momo more a feeling in itself than mere food? Some might be already aware that the well known spices brand 'Everest' has its 'momo masala', if not then you know it now!

It has been in the market since a while, yet Twitterati took to flood the internet with the variety recently. It was hard to find anyone having tweeted in favour, while the most suggested "oh, why?, "please stop this", "will never buy", and so on...

Here's how netizens reacted:

Someone. Please. Stop. THIS!

Momo mein masala! Sounds as disgusting as momos stuffed with cabbage and carrots 🤢 https://t.co/T3pIvDURaY — Hrishikesh Baruah (@hrishikesh1234) March 30, 2022

I will never buy Momo Masala https://t.co/91CFbQsN9O — Ankur (@AnkurDharma) March 30, 2022

Let me tell you, we don't add any masala in momo!



There is not a thing like masala for momo. https://t.co/OpaSxRCNS8 — Hemant neopaney (@hemant_neopaney) March 31, 2022

