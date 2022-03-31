e-Paper Get App
Did you know? Everest has 'Momo masala' for foodies

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

Is momo more a feeling in itself than mere food? Some might be already aware that the well known spices brand 'Everest' has its 'momo masala', if not then you know it now!

It has been in the market since a while, yet Twitterati took to flood the internet with the variety recently. It was hard to find anyone having tweeted in favour, while the most suggested "oh, why?, "please stop this", "will never buy", and so on...

Here's how netizens reacted:

