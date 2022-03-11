Did Uber India chief really drive cab for passengers? Check here

The internet is buzzing with people talking of the Uber India CEO Prabhjeet Singh turning cab driver for a while. This not only surprised commuters but also took to question it whether it happened for real, if so then why!

To those wondering whether Singh got the driving seat and carried passengers to their destinations, let us state it that the news is true. Yes, just like any other driver of the brand, the Uber official drove the cab for those who booked their cab service.

Social media had posts by people who noticed that they had traveled with the Uber leader. According to reports, Singh was on the road for to know expereinces of customers as a part of primary research. The driver greeted every commuter who boarded the vehicle and said - "Hi, I am the CEO of Uber India and you are my first passenger today. Would you be willing to do this ride?"

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

