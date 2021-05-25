Did Taapsee Pannu take a dig at Baba Ramdev for his statement mocking doctors?

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19." He is also heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat COVID-19.
Reacting to the same, actress Taapsee Pannu took a subtle dig without naming the yoga guru and praised the doctors for their selfless service amid the ongoing pandemic.
She wrote, “So much for ppl we stood and clapped in our balconies for almost a year back. So much for people the sky was turned colourful for a year back. Any king is powerless without its warriors #CoronaWarriors"
Ramdev’s remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.
Ramdev on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes.
In an 'open letter' posted on his Twitter handle, Ramdev posed 25 questions to IMA, which had objected to his video clip running down allopathy treatment for COVID-19.
He asked if allopathy offered permanent relief from hypertension (BP) and type-1 and 2 diabetes.
"Does the pharma industry have permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis and asthma?" he asked.
Ramdev went on to ask if allopathy had medicines for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis. "Like you found a cure for TB and chicken pox, look for treatments for liver ailments. After All, allopathy is now 200 years old."
He further asked what non-surgical cure does the pharma industry have for heart blockage.
"What treatment is there for cholesterol." "Does the pharma industry have treatment for migraine?" he asked.
The yoga guru went on to list modern day ailments such as Parkinson's disease and wondered if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase haemoglobin.
"Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all powerful and 'sarvagun sampanna' (having all good qualities)," he remarked.
Regarding the video in question, Ramdev had earlier said he was actually reading out messages forwarded on WhatsApp.
